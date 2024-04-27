Villarreal seal first summer signing, Marseille midfielder secured on pre-contract agreement

Under the stewardship of Marcelino Garcia Toral, Villarreal have had a very good second half of the season, and they will hope to take that momentum into the 2024-25 campaign, as they aim to be back in serious contention for the European places. Signings will be needed to help with this, and they’ve already made advances in this department.

With the futures of Etienne Capoue and Frances Coquelin in doubt, Villarreal have needed to tie down a new central midfielder for next season. They have now managed to do so, with La Minute OM (via MD) reporting that an agreement has been reached to sign Marseille’s Pape Gueye on a free.

Gueye is out of contract at Marseille in the summer, and despite interest from a number of clubs across Europe, Villarreal now appear to have won the race for his signature. The Senegalese international will make his return to La Liga, where he played for Sevilla during the 2022-23 season.

Villarreal head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral knows Gueye well from his short spell in charge of Marseille at the start of the season, and he’s now managed to secure a reunion for next season and beyond.