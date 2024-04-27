Thomas Tuchel reveals key tactical concern ahead of Real Madrid clash

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel has hinted at his major worry over facing Real Madrid next week.

Los Blancos head to Bavaria in a crunch UEFA Champions League semi final first leg on April 30.

The two legs against Carlo Ancelotti’s side will define the end of Tuchel’s tenure in Munich as he prepares to step down this summer.

After losing out to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title challenge, European success is his only chance of a trophy this season.

However, alongside a growing injury list, Tuchel is also wary of Real Madrid’s attacking threat, after the Spanish giants netted four goals in their two quarter final games with Manchester City.

“If you look at Real Madrid’s goals and chances created, and rewind 10 seconds, you don’t always see them coming”, as per reports from Marca.

“Everything seems to be under control, with Real Madrid outnumbered, but fast forward five seconds and the goals come.

“They have the highest individual quality, paired with an incredible ability to swap positions, and maintain rhythm on the counterattack.”

The incoming games are the first time the two European giants have met since the 2018 semi finals, where Real Madrid won 4-3 on aggregate, before beating Liverpool in the final.