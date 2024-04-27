Bayern Munich have warmed up for their UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid via a key league win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Thomas Tuchel and his players are now solely focused on European matters with their Bundesliga title defence ended by Bayer Leverkusen.

However, ahead of facing Los Blancos, Tuchel is balancing a delicate injury situation over several players, and he took no risks against Frankfurt.

Jamal Musiala was rested due to a niggling tendon problem with French defender Dayot Upamecano also absent with an ankle issue.

Upamecano looks certain to miss out against Real Madrid with Musiala rated at 50/50 to start.

Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry were also missing ahead of the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti’s team in Bavaria and Tuchel had a mixed update on the pair.

“Serge will be available for Tuesday. I think he will play and score. We have to wait and see if he’s ready to start or come off the bench”, as per reports from Marca.

“We’re evaluating Leroy’s situation day by day. It’s a race against time for Tuesday. I can’t make a prediction right now.”

With Bayern Munich able to move their full resources to the Champions League, Real Madrid are edging closer to the La Liga title, but Ancelotti’s needs at least five more points to seal the Spanish crown.