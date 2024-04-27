Barcelona

Second European giant disappointed at Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona U-turn

On Thursday, Barcelona officially announced that Xavi Hernandez had reversed his decision to stay on as manager until the end of next season. Back in January, the 44-year-old revealed that he would be stepping down in the summer, but after discussions with Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste and Deco, he has opted to remain for another 12 months.

That revelation is said to have caused a rift in the Barcelona board, and it also left other clubs disappointed. Manchester United are said to have had Xavi on their shortlist to replace under-fire head coach Erik ten Hag, and now, it’s been revealed by De Telegraaf (via Sport) that Ajax were also considering him as a candidate for their manager’s position.

Xavi had been linked with the Amsterdam-based job on multiple occasions over the last few months, and according to the report, he was a serious candidate to replace the outgoing John van ‘t Schip. They were left “surprised” at his Barcelona U-turn, especially as he told Ajax officials of his intention to take a sabbatical next season.

Instead, Xavi will be tasked with getting Barcelona back among the best in Europe next season, after a very disappointing campaign this time around. A big summer awaits, and he will be at the centre of it.

Posted by

Tags Ajax Barcelona Xavi Hernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News