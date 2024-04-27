Real Madrid welcome back key duo in time for Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich

Real Madrid will go into Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in good spirits, having won 1-0 against Real Sociedad on Friday night. A heavily-rotated side played that match, so Los Blancos’ regulars will be well-rested for the trip to Bavaria.

It means that Ancelotti should be able to play his strongest line-up, aside from the suspended Dani Carvajal, without any problems. Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes would be included in this, and although they missed the match against La Real due to discomfort and illness respectively, both have now returned to training with the rest of their Real Madrid teammates, as per MD.

The likelihood is that both Mendy and Rodrygo will be fit to start against Bayern, so the only doubt in Ancelotti’s mind will be in the centre of the Real Madrid defence. Eder Militao played the full match against La Real, so he could partner Antonio Rudiger, although given that he isn’t at 100% match sharpness, it points towards Nacho Fernandez being selected.