Outgoing Athletic Club captain Iker Muniain has received a flood of transfer offers as he prepares to leave Bilbao.

The 31-year-old confirmed last week his plan to walk away from his boyhood club after 15 years as a first team player.

Muniain was emotional during his farewell speech to the Athletic Club squad but his lack of football has decided his fate.

The veteran midfielder wants to play regularly again, before retirement, and he will now look at his options outside Spain.

His close association with Athletic Club means he will not look for a La Liga move with early interest from MLS and Argentinian side River Plate.

Muniain’s preference is rumoured to be the MLS and the chance to play in the USA but he is still assessing his options.

As per reports from TyC Sports, via Mundo Deportivo, there will also be offers from Mexican Liga MX clubs in the months ahead.

Monterrey, Juarez and current league leaders Club America are all considering a move.