Julen Lopetegui rejects Premier League return to join AC Milan

Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui is set to be confirmed as the new AC Milan manager in the coming weeks.

The Italian giants are preparing for a change at the top after falling short to arch rivals Inter Milan in the Serie A title race.

Stefano Pioli is ready to step down at the end of the season and Lopetegui is the No.1 candidate to replace him at the San Siro.

AC Milan are currently in talks with Lopetegui with a deal close to completion, despite fresh interest from West Ham United.

As per reports from The Guardian, Lopetegui has rejected the chance to return to the Premier League, and replace David Moyes at the London Stadium.

Lopetegui is expected to be given a two year contract in Milan as part of their rebuilding project.

A move to Italy represents a new chapter in Lopetegui’s career after spells in Spain, Portugal and England stretching back to 2003.