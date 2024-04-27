Jose Bordalas confirms Getafe will make effort to keep Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has been a big hit at Getafe ever since he arrived last summer on a season-long loan from Manchester United. The 22-year-old has six goals and five assists in 27 appearances for Los Azulones.

Because of his form at Getafe, Greenwood’s future has been the subject of speculation over the last few months. Manchester United are yet to decide whether to keep, sell or loan him, but Jose Bordalas has all-but confirmed that his intention is to keep the English winger for another season, as he told the media (via Marca).

“We haven’t spoken about it yet. He’s in the same situation as the other loanees. When the season is over, it will be time to get down to work to see if Mason will be able to stay another year or not. It will depend on his club and the decision he makes.”

Greenwood has reportedly attracted attention from other clubs in La Liga, including Atletico Madrid, although Getafe would dearly love to be able to keep him for another 12 months. At this stage, it looks fairly unlikely.