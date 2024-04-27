Girona lead Real Betis and Sevilla in race to sign Czechia defender

Girona are well on course to end a fairytale season by securing Champions League qualification. Saturday’s victory over Las Palmas has them 13 points clear of fifth-placed Athletic Club, albeit having played a game more, so they are now ever closer to booking their place in European football’s elite competition.

Because they have had such a good season, it’s not surprise that several of Girona’s players are attracted interest, but for club bosses, their main aim is to strengthen Michel Sanchez’s squad, irrespective of any possible sales.

One player that Girona are interested in signing is Ladislav Krejci. According to Estadio Deportivo, the 25-year-old is also wanted by Real Betis and Sevilla, but it is the Catalans that are best-placed to sign him at this stage.

Krejci often plays as a defender, although he can also play as a pivot. This will be attractive to Girona, as he would be useful in either position for them, and his versatility will be good considering the extra matches next season.