Fresh Bayern Munich injuries ahead of Real Madrid battle

Bayern Munich have been hit by more injury concerns ahead of facing Real Madrid next week.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have already lost out in their Bundesliga title defence with Bayer Leverkusen already claiming the German top flight crown.

The focus for Tuchel is now the UEFA Champions League as Real Madrid head to Bavaria for a semi final first leg on April 30.

Tuchel has confirmed concerns over a host of injured players with Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano missing the 2-1 weekend win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Serge Gnabry is expected to return in time to face Los Blancos but Leroy Sane is a 50-50 call for Tuchel.

However, the victory over Frankfurt has added more names to Tuchel’s absentee list, with Matthijs de Ligt and Konrad Laimer both forced off.

De Ligt is the bigger concern, as per Mundo Deportivo, with the Dutch international leaving the Allianz Arena with his knee heavily bandaged with an update expected tomorrow.