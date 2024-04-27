Real Madrid

Florentino Perez misses Real Madrid’s victory over Real Sociedad to attend NBA play-off match

Florentino Perez almost always attends Real Madrid matches, as is his duty as president. However, he ended up missing Friday night’s victory over Real Sociedad, as instead of being in Donostia-San Sebastian, he was in Dallas.

Perez was a VIP guest of the Dallas Mavericks, who were in NBA play-off action against the Los Angeles Clippers at the American Airlines Center. He was especially there to see Luka Doncic, one of the best players in the NBA, who was in action for the Mavericks.

Doncic is a diehard Real Madrid, and he actually started out at the club’s basketball team in 2015, before transferring to Dallas in 2018. The pair shared an embrace during the pre-match warm-up.

Real Madrid may not have needed Perez’s presence to defeat La Real, but it certainly helped for Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, as they won 101-90. That result sees them to 2-1 up in their NBA play-off.

