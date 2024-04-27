Eder Militao ready to answer Carlo Ancelotti’s call against Bayern Munich

Eder Militao is prepared to seize the challenge of starting for Real Madrid in their midweek UEFA Champions League trip to Bayern Munich.

Los Blancos moved a step closer to securing the La Liga title as Arda Guler’s first half goal sealed a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad.

Carlo Ancelotti made nine changes to his starting line up, with an eye on the clash in Bavaria, including a first start in eight months for Militao.

Ancelotti has indicated he is ready to throw Militao into the pressurised scenario of starting against Bayern Munich on the back of a solid showing in San Sebastian.

The decision for Ancelotti over his starting centre backs is one of the few late calls he needs to make with Militao battling against club captain Nacho Fernandez to start

Brazilian international Militao was asked about his preparedness to face Bayern Munich and he is ready to hit the ground running if needed.

“I’m very happy to be back, after eight months away. I’ve returned to play 90 minutes, and I feel like a player again, after many months out”, as per reports from Marca.

“I thought I would be more tired, after being out for so long, but with the help of the team we played a great game.”