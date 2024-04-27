Carlo Ancelotti confirms 26-year-old Real Madrid star has good chance to start against Bayern Munich

Arda Guler stole the show on his first La Liga start as Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena on Friday night, but it was also a significant occasion for Eder Militao, who made his first start in over eight months.

Militao ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Athletic Club on MD1, and after a gruelling seven-month recovery, he came on from the bench against the same opponents in March. Further sub appearances against Mallorca, Manchester City and Barcelona have followed, but against La Real was the first start that Carlo Ancelotti threw him in from the start.

The Italian was very pleased with Militao’s performance, and he told the media post-match (via MD) that he is in contention for a place in the starting line-up when Real Madrid travel to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

“Militao came back and played very well. It’s an option I have for Munich (to start him), and I’ll evaluate it in the coming days. He is gradually returning to his best level – he’s not at 100% yet, but he has time to improve.”

It will be Militao or Nacho Fernandez that starts alongside Antonio Rudiger at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. The latter was excellent against Man City two weeks ago, so he is the likely candidate to play for Real Madrid, especially with Militao not yet being fully match sharp.