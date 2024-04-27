Carlo Ancelotti clear on Arda Guler’s Real Madrid future after MVP performance against Real Sociedad

Arda Guler made his first start in La Liga on Friday night for Real Madrid’s trip to Real Sociedad, and it’s safe to say that he left a lasting impression. The 19-year-old was the best player on the pitch, and his wonderful first half strike was the difference between the teams at the Reale Arena, with Los Blancos winning 1-0.

Guler, who won the MVP award for his display in Donostia-San Sebastian, has had a very tough start at Real Madrid. Injury wrecked his chances of playing in the first half of the campaign, but despite being available since January, he has still struggled to feature, with Carlo Ancelotti opting for a very slow approach for the Turkish playmaker’s integration.

This has led to speculation that Guler could be loaned out for next season, but as he told the media after the victory over Real Sociedad (via MD), Ancelotti does not consider this a possibility.

“Arda is going to be a very important player for us in the future, and there is no doubt that he will stay here next year. He could have played earlier because he’s training so well. He is very young, and little by little he will learn what his role is in this team. He has scored more goals than he has played. That’s the gift he has.”

Real Madrid have a top talent on their hands, and Guler will only enhance their already world class squad once he kicks into gear from next season. It’s a scary thought for the rest of the teams in La Liga, and across Europe.