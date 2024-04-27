Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala suffering with injury problem three days before Real Madrid showdown

Three days out from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich are sweating on the fitness of one of their most important players, that being Jamal Musiala.

Musiala missed Bayern’s demolition of Union Berlin last weekend due to injury, although he was expected to be back to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, three days before the match with Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. However, he was forced to pull out of the squad after suffering a recurrence of a niggling tendon problem.

ℹ️ Jamal Musiala is not in the squad today. The 21-year-old has been rested after a tendon issue. — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) April 27, 2024

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel also spoke on the matter just before kick-off of the match against Frankfurt, as per MD.

“He can’t play. He really wanted to play and we wanted him to play. He was pain-free for two days, but yesterday he felt it again. It’s a tendon irritation that’s really hampering him.”

Musiala’s absence on Tuesday would be a massive blow for Bayern, but a big boost for Real Madrid. The next couple of days will be crucial to determine whether he can play a part at the Allianz Arena.