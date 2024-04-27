Barcelona launch “Operation Pivot”, Bayern Munich and Everton stars to be targeted

Now that Barcelona have resolved their managerial situation, with Xavi Hernandez now remaining in the role for next season, plans are being advanced for the summer transfer window, with could be a very busy one for Los Blaugrana.

Xavi has identified a defensive midfielder signing as being Barcelona’s priority in the summer, and as such, the club has launched “Operation Pivot”, as per MD. A top-level option will be targeted, with the two leading candidates being Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Everton star Amadou Onana.

🚨 Barcelona consider the pivot position a priority this summer, and Joshua Kimmich is someone who Xavi likes a lot. His contract expires in 2025. @ffpolo, @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 27, 2024

Both players would cost a significant amount of money, and due to Barcelona’s financial woes – which they hope to rectify somewhat in the coming weeks – it won’t be easy for a deal to be done for either. However, there is still confidence from within that they can land one of their top targets.

There is a back-up plan in place if Barcelona cannot sign Kimmich or Onana. Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez is that option, and he would be a no-cost signing as his contract expires at the end of the season. Also, Andreas Christensen will remain as a candidate to play as a pivot, as he has done so over the last few months relatively successfully.