Barcelona dealt major blow amid plans to offload Robert Lewandowski this summer

Barcelona intend to approach the market in convincing fashion this summer, despite their ongoing financial woes. They want to sign at least one top-level player, that being a new pivot, but the likelihood is that sales will be required in order for funds to be raised.

🚨 This season Raphinha has scored 9 goals and provided 10 assists in 33 games. Last season he scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists, but he did need 50 matches to reach those numbers. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 27, 2024

One player whose sale would help Barcelona in the fundraising pursuit is Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker commands one of the highest salaries in the first team squad, and given that he has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, it could be a very nice marking opportunity to move him on now, given that he is also 35 years of age.

However, Barcelona will have no help from Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi in orchestrating a summer departure, as it’s been reported by Joan Fontes that the Israeli is furious that Los Blaugrana have not hired another one of his clients to be their new manager, that being Hansi Flick.

El desplante a Flick ha conllevado el enfado monumental de Pini Zahavi y esto puede tener una derivada: Si Laporta pretendía conseguir que Lewandowski pudiera salir para ahorrarse el mega sueldo del polaco la temporada próxima, Zahavi no va ayudarle en absoluto. pic.twitter.com/tRojX14CUG — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) April 26, 2024

It means that Lewandowski’s stay at Barcelona is very likely to go on for at least one more season, given that the player himself has openly admitted on several occasions that he has no plans to leave. As such, club officials will surely have to consider other options for their summer sales.