Barcelona closing in on signing of 30-year-old World Cup-winning midfielder – report

One area that Barcelona have identified as a position to strengthen in the summer is at defensive midfield. Oriol Romeu has severely struggled since arriving from Girona, which has meant that Xavi Hernandez has often utilised Andreas Christensen there, although a more permanent solution is wanted.

A top-level signing is the preference, although in the meantime, Barcelona have begun making moves for Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez, who is out of contract at the end of the season. According to Sport, a deal is very advanced.

🚨 BREAKING: The signing of Guido Rodríguez is very advanced. There was a recent meeting in which everything was left at the expense of a final ratification a little later. He would replace Oriol Romeu. Despite all this, Guido's signing does NOT mean that another pivot won't be… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 27, 2024

Rodriguez’s agents met with Barcelona officials earlier this week, and these discussions have been described as positive. An agreement of personal terms is on track, although it is still not closed yet. If he does head to Catalonia in the summer, he would replace Romeu in Xavi’s squad for next season.

Rodriguez would be a very good squad addition for Barcelona, although they will be hoping that if he does arrive, he won’t be the only pivot to join in the summer. Still, there’s no doubt that he would be a nice addition, and it would also spell the end of Romeu’s disastrous 12-month stay.