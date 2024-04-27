Barcelona set for cash boost if Abde Ezzalzouli makes Saudi Arabia move

Barcelona will receive a sizeable payment if Abde Ezzalzouli leaves for the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The Moroccan international requested to leave Barcelona ahead of the 2023/24 campaign after growing frustrated with his first team role.

With Barcelona looking to bring in key funds, they accepted a €7m offer from Real Betis, but included a buy back clause and retained 50% of his playing rights.

However, with the 22-year-old struggling to make an impact in Andalucia, he could be on the move again, amid interest from Saudi Arabia, via Diario Sport.

Real Betis could look to offload him, but only if they can bring in the bulk of what they paid for him less than 12 months ago, with his current value around €12m.

Barcelona will pick up half of anything Real Betis are paid for the winger, which will be added to Xavi Hernandez’s limited transfer budget for next season, with their ties to him cut.