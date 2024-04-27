Atletico Madrid target could follow Arne Slot out of Feyenoord

Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez could join Arne Slot in leaving the club in the coming months.

Slot is expected to accept Liverpool’s offer to take charge at Anfield with the two clubs locked in talks over a compensation package for the Dutch coach.

His impending exit has opened up speculation over several of his key players at Feyenoord looking to move on.

Slot is not expected to push to sign Gimenez at Liverpool despite the Mexican international scoring over 20 goals in each of the last two seasons.

As per the latest from Mexican outlet Diario Record, interest from Atletico Madrid could be revived, with Los Rojiblancos previously linked to the former Cruz Azul forward.

🚨🇲🇽 Pending confirmation: Atlético Madrid will hold talks with Feyenoord’s Santiago Giménez. Juventus and Arsenal will also do the same. The player’s preference is to play in La Liga. [@record_mexico] pic.twitter.com/tEjbz0TxWm — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 27, 2024

Gimenez’s contract in the Netherlands runs until 2027, with his market value set at €45m, which would be affordable if Atletico Madrid seal UEFA Champions League qualification.

Transfer links from Italy and the Premier League are also expected to return with the 23-year-old highly rated across Europe’s top leagues.