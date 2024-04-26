New President at Spanish Football Federartion named amid Government commission

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced that interim president Pedro Rocha has been confirmed as the permanent president, after running unopposed in elections. Rocha is currently under investigation for misuse of funds alongside former president Luis Rubiales, and had been temporarily suspended by the High Committee for Sport (CSD) for allegedly exceeding his functions as interim president, but was confirmed after the RFEF Committee voted against extending his suspension.

The Spanish Government, through the CSD, had announced the creation of a commission to guide and inform the RFEF, and that will now work alongside Rocha. It is believed they were keen to take control of the Federation until September, when the current mandate ends, and fresh elections will be held, as per Relevo.

However the CSD had been warned by UEFA and FIFA that if they interfered with the RFEF, then Spain could face suspension from the Euros this summer. Political intervention is forbidden by their statutes, and other countries have been suspended as a result.

Amid the investigation into corruption and misuse of funds in the RFEF, it is believed that the Government are keen to see the RFEF clean house, but Rocha is very much the continuity of Rubiales’ mandate. Meanwhile Rocha has denied all wrongdoing, but since the multiple Rubiales scandals, the revolution in Spanish football has not been forthcoming. In September, it is not clear whether Rocha will run again for long-term office, having taken over from Rubiales last September.