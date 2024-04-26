Carlo Ancelotti: ‘Spectacular’ Luka Modric ready to face Bayern Munich

Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to keep faith with Luka Modric in their UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid are closing in on the La Liga title on the back of a 1-0 win away at Real Sociedad ahead of the first leg in Munich.

Ancelotti made nine starting changes in San Sebastian with the Italian keen to preserve his star names for the trip to Bavaria.

However, the clash at the Estadio Anoeta was also a chance for certain players to make a late claim to start, and Modric is amongst them.

The veteran midfielder came off the bench in both legs of Real Madrid’s quarter finals clashes with Manchester City and Ancelotti is ready to utilise him again if needed.

“Modric showed again what he has shown in recent games. He’s in optimal physical condition. He allows us to take off the pressure. His condition is spectacular and he can play on Tuesday”, as per reports from Marca.

Ancelotti is likely to use Modric to close out a result in Munich, but a start is not ruled out for the Croatian schemer, as he looks to build on his 125 Champions League appearance tally.