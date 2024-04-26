Brighton have ‘no idea’ over Ansu Fati future transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion are unsure over their future plan for Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati.

The Spanish international opted for a loan move to the AMEX Stadium at the start of the 2023/24 campaign as he looked revive his career.

Injuries have been a major barrier to Fati’s progress in the last 18 months following his superb breakthrough at Barcelona.

However, the switch to Brighton has not worked out as planned, with Fati playing a bit part role, and head coach Roberto De Zerbi openly criticising his performance level.

Fati was left on the bench for Brighton’s 4-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City with Republic of Ireland U21 international Mark O’Mahony handed a debut over him.

De Zerbi admitted the situation is unclear, in a post match interview, with Fati likely to return to Spain next month.

“For next season? Ansu Fati is a big, big talent. But I don’t know”, he said.

“I have to speak with Tony Bloom, the sporting director, scouts, recruitment team. Then I’ll speak to Ansu Fati.”

If Fati does make the move back to Spain, La Liga duo Valencia and Sevilla are considering loan bids for him ahead of next season.