Xavi Hernandez decision sends shudders through Barcelona board – resignations not ruled out

Barcelona’s board of directors left their meeting on Wednesday afternoon under the impression that Xavi Hernandez would be leaving the club in the summer. Finding out through the press on Wednesday evening that President Joan Laporta had U-turned on what he had told them, has caused a ‘crisis’ in the Blaugrana boardroom.

It was reported late on Wednesday night that Barcelona’s board had been told that Xavi would be leaving at the end of the season, but after a meeting between Xavi and Deco, and then Laporta and Xavi, it was decided that he would continue for the final year of his contract.

Xavi's continuity could provoke resignations in the #FCBarcelona board. (RAC1) Joan Laporta and Xavi are to give a press conference at 13:00 CEST. pic.twitter.com/aj2FqLYkxk — Football España (@footballespana_) April 25, 2024

This was confirmed by Vice-President Rafa Yuste outside Laporta’s door, where various members of the sporting hierarchy met to discuss the matter. He claimed that there had been unanimity on the decision, but that took little time to be dispelled by director Enric Masip. As the latter left Laporta’s home, he was asked if that was the case, and his response made it clear that not everyone was originally on board with Xavi keeping the job.

Now RAC1 via Diario AS are reporting that the decision to keep Xavi has been received with incredulity by the board members. The board had supported the decision to dismiss Xavi unanimously, and feel betrayed by Laporta’s call. It has provoked a ‘crisis’, and they say it could lead to additions to the the excess of 30 resignations from management or board positions that have occurred in just over three years of Laporta’s mandate.

🚨 Yesterday afternoon President Laporta explained that at the end of the season, Xavi would be leaving. ALL of the board members supported him. What happened at Laporta's house has been key, and maybe we'll find out more about that today. @jordibaste — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2024

There is some suggestion that Xavi may have leveraged his way into continuing in the job, although sources close to the former midfielder have denied that money was a motivation.

Either way, few in Catalonia appear to be buying the idea that the decision to move forward with Xavi has generated consensus. Certainly following a season in which Barcelona are to finish trophy-less, after Laporta had told the world that ‘losing would have consequences’, and are some distance removed from Real Madrid, it would be plenty to normal to expect some dissent. Laporta’s job will not be to mend bridges before it impacts further on their progress.