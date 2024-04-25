What we know about Xavi Hernandez’s meeting with Joan Laporta that changed his Barcelona future

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will begin next season at Montjuic, despite announcing his exit this summer in January. It looked as if the Blaugrana were all set to confirm his departure, but a meeting between Xavi and President Joan Laporta seems to have changed the course of events.

Laporta had reportedly told the Barcelona board that Xavi would be leaving on Wednesday afternoon, and even after the announcement, Barcelona’s sporting directorate could not agree on whethe everyone agreed with the call.

As per Cadena Cope, the decision was brought forward due to the intense speculation and the leaks about the decision-making process. Xavi told Laporta during the meeting that he had the strength and energy to continue, but Laporta expressed his concern about other issues, including the fitness work in the first team.

🚨 Barca has requested Xavi to make changes to two members of his staff. @FCBRAC1 ▪️ Oscar Hernandez (Xavi's brother)

▪️ The physical trainer — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

After Xavi held an hour-long meeting with Sporting Director Deco, Xavi met then with Laporta, Vice-President Rafa Yuste and Laporta’s ex-brother-in-law Alejandro Echevarria, alongside Deco, where they agreed on Xavi’s continuity. Sport say that the key issue was Barcelona’s plans for next season. Deco could not promise the reinforcements that Xavi wants to improve the squad, but Barcelona have committed to making sales in order to bring in other players.

Meanwhile MD signal that amid rumours that one of the conditions for Xavi’s contuinity were changes to his coaching staff, there may be an addition, but no major surgery to his team. Barcelona also told Xavi that they were optimistic about the prospect of not having to operate with salary limit restrictions, and that they will try not to sell their best players.

Next for Barcelona and Xavi will be to explain the decision to the fans, press and squad. The latter are back in action against Valencia on Monday night, when the fan’s reaction will be observed closely, and the squad’s response will be in evidence.