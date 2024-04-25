Real Madrid star Toni Kroos draws fury from Barcelona fans with Clasico comments

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has never been afraid of speaking directly and honestly, something he tends to do on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen. Days after El Clasico, he sent another stinging barb in the direction of rivals Barcelona.

Kroos spoke about how years ago Real Madrid were some way behind Barcelona, and used to lose games by a margin, but in the last few years those roles had reversed. The most recent Clasico stood out for its sloppy play in Kroos’ mind, explaining that Real Madrid were inaccurate in spite of their win.

“It was actually a game that if we had played well, we could have beaten them 4-0. They really didn’t have much pressure, especially in the first half,” Kroos explained on Einfach Mal Luppen, as covered by Cadena SER.

🚨 From Vitor Roque's entourage, they highlight two possible theories as to why 'Tigrinho' has almost no minutes at Barça. The first, because he's undergoing a logical period of adaptation. The second theory is more worrying. There are those who think that the Brazilian is not a… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

Kroos also revealed Carlo Ancelotti’s humourous approach to securing the La Liga title.

“If we beat them, we’re done,” had said before Los Blancos’ 1-0 win over RCD Mallorca two weekends ago. After that match, he changed his tune, a week ahead of El Clasico, saying “I lied to you. If we win next week, it’s over!”

Following victory over Barcelona, Ancelotti recycled the same line in the dressing room after the match. “First of all, congratulations. Secondly, everything will end when we beat Real Sociedad on Friday. The third: two days off,” Ancelotti told the squad, in Kroos’ words.

Los Blancos did go down in the match on two occasions, but it is true that whenever they did so, Real Madrid appeared to lift their game with little resistance. Their two equalisers came in 12 and 4 minutes after Barcelona scored, while the winner came a further 18 minutes after Lucas Vazquez scored. The last four Clasicos have seen Real Madrid win all of them, scoring 13 goals and conceding three in the process.