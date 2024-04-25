Controversy already: Barcelona director reveals difference of opinion over Xavi Hernandez decision

Barcelona Vice-President Rafa Yuste announced on Wednesday night that Xavi Hernandez would continue at the helm of the club for another season, fulfilling his contract untill 2025, despite announcing that he would be leaving at the end of the season. It is a decision that has been received with no shortage of disbelief in Catalonia.

Reports in Barcelona say that President Joan Laporta had told the board that Xavi would be leaving the club this summer on Wednesday afternoon, and by the evening, after a meeting with Xavi, the decision to keep him on had been made.

Meanwhile Yuste told the press that Barcelona ‘had never looked for another manager’, and that there was ‘complete unanimity’ amongst the sporting commitee. Yet fellow member of the sporting committee, and close associate of Laporta, Enric Masip was also at the house of the president as they discussed Xavi’s continuity.

Upon leaving the house, Masip was said that he was happy that Xavi was continuing, and that they were all together on the decision, but did not confirm unanimity, as reported by Cadena Cope.

“Well, there are always different opinions. Everyone has their opinion. Everyone has their own way of expressing their opinion. Everyone is very happy. Happy that it continues? “Of course, of course.”

Masip dice que “todos a uno, que por encima de todo está el proyecto.

Masip was reportedly one of two key figures advocating for the exit of Xavi alongside Sporting Director Deco, and during the board meeting, seemingly Xavi’s exit had support. Whatever Xavi said in the meeting was clearly enough to convince Laporta, but few seem to be buying the idea that the entirety of the Blaugrana hierarchy were behind his continuity, in a season where they sit 11 points behind Real Madrid and will finish empty-handed.