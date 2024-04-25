Barcelona’s Xavi on U-turn – “I wouldn’t have earned a euro if I’d left, I have the confidence of the players”

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has told the press that his U-turn on resigning from the club was down to seeing that he had the energy and desire to continue in the role, as well as the confidence of Sporting Director Deco, President Joan Laporta and the players.

Xavi had announced that he would be leaving for a number of reasons in January, including his mental health, the fact he was no longer enjoying the role and that he felt that the club needed a change going forward. After three months of telling the press decidedly that he would not change his mind, he did just that, three days after the club were eliminated from the Champions League and defeated in El Clasico.

Laporta spoke to the press first, declaring that Xavi staying was ‘good news’ for the club, and that it took a matter of 2-3 minutes for the pair to come to an agreement for the coach to stay. Xavi then explained his decision to go back on his word.

“You know that I am a very big Barcelona fan and I always try to do the best for the club. The most important thing is to think about the institution. When we met with the president I put my position at his disposal, but I saw that I enjoy great confidence from the president, the sports area and the entire board.”

“The complicity of the players has been very important, they have made me see that this project has to continue. We are working well, it is a winning project. The fans have also made me see that I must continue. strength and ability. The staff too. I think about what is best for the club. In January I thought it was best to leave, but now I see it differently. I think it is the best decision.”

He went further, saying that he thanked the fans, and felt the players believed in his methods.

“I am convinced, with all the hope in the world. The players believe in it and I have changed my mind. Rectifying is wise. It is a cocktail of reasons that makes me continue, especially the trust of the president, Deco and the players. It’s not a matter of money or ego. I saw everyone’s confidence.”

Barcelona trained on Thursday morning, before which Xavi and Laporta explained the decision to the squad.

“The players already know. We had one of the best training sessions of the season. The president has given his explanations and so have I, which are the same ones I give here. I have noticed everyone’s confidence and I feel stronger. This is the story.”

There was a story reported that not only was the board against Xavi’s continuity, but he leveraged the fact he has a year left on his contract, a fee that would be hard for Barcelona to pay off, in order to continue with the club.

“If they have said this it is to damage our image. If I did not continue I was not going to earn a single euro. The president knows this. The money from my contract was for the next coach.”

Xavi: "Tactically, I believe that we were better than PSG in both games. But after Araújo's red card, we didn't compete well enough. I think the key is there, by competing better." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2024

Laporta also cut in to explain that “this honours him and is another example of his Barcelonisme. He always said that he was giving up his contract year. It is an institutional and sporting issue. Stability is the key. In terms of money, Xavi has behaved with great dignity. He has never behaved with greed.”

There was also talk during the week that Xavi could demand signings or improvements in order to continue at the helm.

“I am a man of consensus and club. I have very good harmony with Deco and the president. We will always look out for the best for the club. I have not set any conditions.”

The response to Xavi and the club’s decision will be seen on Monday, when Barcelona take to the pitch and are received by the fans at Montjuic for their clash against Valencia. Certainly the Barcelona coach and president painted a vastly different picture from what the majority of the media were reporting in the lead up to the decision.