Barcelona President told board that Xavi Hernandez would leave hours before U-turn

Barcelona President Joan Laporta reportedly left a meeting with the rest of his board with the impression that Xavi Hernandez was to leave the club at the end of the season, just hours before his continuity was confirmed publicly by Vice-President Rafa Yuste.

Multiple sources have confirmed that a board meeting was held on Wednesday afternoon, during which Jordi Baste claims that Laporta explained that Xavi would not be manager of the club next season. More concerning for Barcelona fans, all of the board members backed Laporta to take that course of action.

Aquesta tarda Laporta ha exposat que a final de temporada, fora Xavi. I TOTS, li han donat suport. Tota la junta. Tota.

Aquesta nit a casa del President el mandat de la junta ha saltat pels aires. Què ha passat? Demà sabrem més coses. Bona nit — Jordi Basté (@jordibaste) April 24, 2024

This checks out with other sources, as the likes of Toni Juanmarti and Matteo Moretto had both reported that there was pessimism over Xavi’s continuity come early evening, ahead of a meeting between the president and the coach.

Something during that meeting, conducted with VP Yuste and ex-brother-in-law of Laporta Alejandro Echevarria, must have changed his thinking regarding Xavi. The Blaugrana coach communicated his desire to continue in the job, but it would be surprising if that alone were enough to change Laporta’s thinking.

Barcelona can now at least begin preparations for next season regarding the squad and the transfer market, with large sales predicted. It would not be unfair to predict that Xavi’s job could get even harder, depending on what players they lose and bring in.