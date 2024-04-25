Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Xavi U-turn – ‘This project needs stability and a Barcelonista reference’

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has told the press that the reason for their decision to continue with Xavi Hernandez at the helm is down to the need for stability and a reference point for the players, which he assured Xavi is.

Xavi announced he would be leaving in January, and has repeatedly told the press that he would not change his mind, but three days after damaging defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, all but ending their season, did just that.

Laporta spoke to the press with Xavi on Thursday, after the decision to continue with the Catalan coach was made public the previous night.

“Good morning everyone. I am pleased to announce that Xavi continues as coach of the Barca first team. He made some statements that he had considered leaving, but yesterday he conveyed to me his enthusiasm for the project and the team, to continue winning, now being more competitive. Some changes will be made to improve things. Since we met yesterday we were clear that it was good news. Stability is a maxim in successful projects and especially for this one.”

“We understand things in the same way. When we analyse things, our coach always thinks about the best for Barca. It is great news that Xavi continues. The team we have, which is consolidating itself, with very young people, needs this stability. Xavi is a reference for the players and we can see it. Today I am especially happy. The board of directors, unanimously, have supported this decision.”

Laporta: "We've lost some important matches, but we have competed until the latter stages. We're sure we're going to win again. Believe in this project, because it's worth it." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 25, 2024

This comes after multiple reports that not only was the board dumbstruck by the decision, under the impression that Xavi was leaving, but that members of the sporting directorate Enric Masip and Sporting Director Deco, were firmly against his continuity.

“The board members have always been well guided by Rafa Yuste, who has always had in his head that he had to continue with Xavi. He has the absolute confidence of the board, the sports commission and Barcelona fans. Today is good news because we maintain the stability of a project that we think will win even more things.”

“Last year we won the Super Cup and the League, which came at a time of maximum difficulty. This year we have not achieved the objectives we wanted, they were evaporated last week. We are convinced that it is the best decision and gives stability to the club and the institution. Believe in Barca and in this project, it is worth it. It is an honour to have Xavi’s human quality and knowledge.”

The decision has been received with significant surprise in Catalonia, with many failing to understand what criteria had changed for either the club, with Laporta saying that ‘losing would have consequences’, and for Xavi, saying that he would leave if they did not win anything.