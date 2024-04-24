Xavi Hernandez to stay on as Barcelona manager for next season – official announcement in next 24 hours

Xavi Hernandez’s future as Barcelona manager has been a major talking point over the last few months, and especially so in recent days. In January, he announced his intention to stand down at the end of the season, but he now looks set to reverse that decision in order to stay on for the 2024-25 campaign.

Xavi’s future has looked more in doubt after a meeting with the Barcelona hierarchy on Wednesday. However, a secondary meeting appears to have been more fruitful, as MD are now reporting that the 44-year-old has reached an agreement to fulfil the remainder of his contract, which expires next summer.

🚨 BREAKING: Xavi will STAY and fulfill his contract at Barca until 2025. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/oQffu6YEBP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

Fabrizio Romano has added on to this by stating that Xavi has accepted the conditions put to his by the Barcelona board, one of which is reported to do with his brother being removed as his number two.

🚨 BREAKING: Xavi has decided to change his mind and STAY as Barcelona manager! After tonight’s meeting and Laporta insisting for him to stay, Xavi accepts Barça conditions and will continue as head coach. Formal steps to follow. pic.twitter.com/uVShukTnRO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2024

The report from MD goes on to say that Barcelona president Joan Laporta will make the news public on Thursday, at which point he will explain the decision-making process that took place during this tense situation. It seems that things will be coming to an end very soon.