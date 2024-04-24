Xavi Hernandez decision causes split in Barcelona board – closer to exit than stay

Although few things are clear regarding the future of Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona, one thing that is certain is the lack of consensus over it. Barcelona’s board met on Wednesday, with the future manager one of the topics on the table, but did not come to a decision.

According to Sport, there was deep division in the Barcelona board regarding the continuity of Xavi. In spite of the uncertainty over his role, Xavi continues to plan the squad for next season with Sporting Director Deco.

Meanwhile Marca confirm that division, and say that Laporta could delay the decision on Xavi’s future. A meeting between the two, when it happens, will be key, where Laporta will lay out a series of conditions for his continuity. One of those will be changes to the coaching staff, another will be the lack of signings, and a third will be finishing in second place to qualify for the Supercup next season. Something which is far from confirmed with Girona away on the calendar, and their neighbours just two points behind them.

🚨 After internal talks today, Xavi and Barcelona have still NO agreement to continue together. The final decision is to be taken soon. @FabrizioRomano — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

A decision looks as if it will be delayed until at least next week, as Laporta waits for the reaction from Montjuic to both Xavi and the defeat in El Clasico. The president is conscious that the pressure will follow on his shoulders should things continue to spiral after Xavi is dismissed. Working in Xavi’s favour are the fact the team has improved in recent months, Barcelona’s performance last season, the development of young players, and the lack of strong alternatives.

The Catalan daily went on to say that in recent hours, the sports committee, who take the decisions, are moving towards appointing a new manager this summer, despite signs that he could continue. A face-to-face between Laporta and Xavi will dictate his future ultimately.

Xavi está agotado y NO está nada claro que vaya a seguir en el banquillo del Barcelona. Personas cercanas a él siguen siendo pesimistas sobre su permanencia y ahora incluso el club piensa lo mismo. 👇⚠️ https://t.co/Q8RUxN7Aq9 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) April 24, 2024

Deco and Xavi met at the Barcelona training ground after the board meeting, while Fabrizio Romano has reported that no deal was found between the coach and Barcelona after internal talks. Matteo Moretto adds that far from a new lease of life and enthusiasm about the job, Xavi remains exhausted, and those close to him, as well as the club, feel he is closer to leaving than staying.

At any rate, the clear uncertainty at Barcelona, and the lack of planning, is likely to hurt the club. In Laporta’s first full season of his second mandate, it was seen how Ronald Koeman’s position was weakened not only by the fact that he was not a Laporta appointment, but also by Barcelona searching for a different manager during the summer. If Xavi is maintained for a lack of better options, his standing with the squad will be weakened too.