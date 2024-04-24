Second meeting on Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona future currently taking place at Joan Laporta’s residence

So far on Wednesday, there have been several developments in the managerial saga at Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez was expected to reverse his decision to leave at the end of the season, but now things are much more complicated, following a meeting at the club’s offices.

It seems that all parties are working to finalise a solution as soon as possible. According to Matteo Moretto, a second meeting is taking place at Joan Laporta’s home, which has been attended by Xavi, Deco, Rafa Yuste, Alejandro Echeverria (Laporta’s right-hand man) and Laporta himself.

Tema banquillo Barça. Laporta, Deco, Alejandro Echeverría, Rafa Yuste y Xavi están reunidos en casa de Laporta. Horas claves para el futuro del entrenador. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) April 24, 2024

The situation has been described as incredibly tense. Laporta, Deco and Yuste have all publicly called for Xavi to stay on as head coach over the last few months, but recent reports have stated that not everyone on the Barcelona board has the same mindset, which has led to these complications. It’s anyone’s guess what the outcome of this situation could be.