Real Madrid will hold out for good price for want-away midfielder – could scupper move to rivals

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has grown frustrated with his lack of minutes, and will try to leave Los Blancos this summer. Organising an exit may not be so simple though.

Ceballos was promised a role in the side this season by Carlo Ancelotti, but has barely featured, playing just 508 minutes. It has taken him from a candidate to play in the Euros for Spain, to not even being considered by Luis de la Fuente, less than a year on from signing a new four-year deal with Los Blancos.

However Real Madrid have no intention to facilitate his exit. While they will consider a good offer for Ceballos, they are keen not to make a cut-price deal for the 27-year-old. Atletico Madrid are one of the sides interested in Ceballos, and Los Blancos have even less intention of allowing him to move across the city, although Relevo do say that there are a number of clubs following him and his situation.

Ahead of a potential Luka Modric departure, and Arda Guler perhaps leaving on loan, Los Blancos feel losing a third midfield option would a be a little much, even if the Turkish teenager plays further forward. Hence their reluctance to let Ceballos go.

Milan had been linked with a move for Ceballos, but that talk has died down, perhaps with the talk of Real Madrid wanting a significant fee. Equally, it could well be a deliberate tactic to leak news that they will not sell Ceballos easily.