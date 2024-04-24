“Not for me” – Real Madrid star addresses Lamine Yamal’s controversial “ghost goal” in El Clasico

There has been plenty of discussion over the last few days over Lamine Yamal’s controversial “ghost goal” during Sunday’s Clasico. Barcelona are convinced that the ball crossed the line, but VAR was not able to determine whether that was actually the case, which meant that nothing was awarded.

Barcelona have threatened to call for the match to be replayed if they find out that the ball had deceived Andriy Lunin. However, Real Madrid’s number one goalkeeper was in no doubt that he had made the save before it had gone over the line, as he stated to El Chiringuito on Wednesday.

“Not for me.”

❌ "NO ENTRÓ EL BALÓN". 🔥 LUNIN NIEGA en EXCLUSIVA que entrase el GOL FANTASMA del CLÁSICO.#JUGONES pic.twitter.com/TPqdUByrJO — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 24, 2024

Lunin had a shaky Clasico, as he was at fault for Barcelona’s opener at the Santiago Bernabeu. It would have also been his error if Lamine Yamal’s effort had been ruled as a goal, having been beaten at his near post. However, the official line remains – for the time being at least – that Real Madrid did not concede in that moment.