Barcelona

Joan Laporta hosts celebratory party after Xavi Hernandez opts to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona’s managerial saga looks to be at an end, with reports confirming on Wednesday that Xavi Hernandez will be staying on for the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

Xavi was locked in talks with Joan Laporta, Deco and Rafa Yuste during the day, and while a second meeting was held at Laporta’s residence in the evening, it’s now been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that this turned into a party, as the club’s entire board of directors congregated to celebrate the 44-year-old staying on as head coach for at least one more season.

Ever since Xavi announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the season, speculation has been rife that he could reverse his decision. He passionately denied this on several occasions over the last few months, but he’s now gone back on this. Officially confirmation should arrive from Barcelona in the next 24 hours.

  1. Only a grade one moron would party to celebrate a failing coaches stay. You can bet on that its us, Real fans, who are celebrating instead harr harr.

    We all know whats up. They cant afford to fire him, hence the twist of “celebratory” vibes coming from criminal cartel HQ with purpose to mask the simple fact – it costs too much to give him a dismissal paycheck. Now theyre suddenly all happy that he will stay (and so are we, as he will guaranteed deliver at least 100% of this years trophies next year. Oh wait!)

    Poor xavi. Once a legend, now deemed a nuisance who is cheaper to keep and fail another season until contract runs out simply because they have no buyout money.

    Would be sad if it wasnt so goddamned funny lmfaooool

