Joan Laporta hosts celebratory party after Xavi Hernandez opts to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona’s managerial saga looks to be at an end, with reports confirming on Wednesday that Xavi Hernandez will be staying on for the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

Xavi was locked in talks with Joan Laporta, Deco and Rafa Yuste during the day, and while a second meeting was held at Laporta’s residence in the evening, it’s now been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that this turned into a party, as the club’s entire board of directors congregated to celebrate the 44-year-old staying on as head coach for at least one more season.

🔵🔴 The entire Barcelona board is now meeting with Xavi at president Laporta’s house to celebrate the continuity of the manager. Decision confirmed and set to be made official by the club after crucial meeting with Deco and then with the president + board members. pic.twitter.com/zoOFcqmo2v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2024

Ever since Xavi announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the season, speculation has been rife that he could reverse his decision. He passionately denied this on several occasions over the last few months, but he’s now gone back on this. Officially confirmation should arrive from Barcelona in the next 24 hours.