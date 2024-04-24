Barcelona vice-president confirms Xavi Hernandez staying on as manager – “He’s really happy”

On Wednesday, it was widely reported that Xavi Hernandez will be staying on as head coach of Barcelona for next season. In January, the 44-year-old announced his intention to step down in the summer, but he has now been convinced to remain in the position until the end of his contract.

Official announcement of the news is expected to be portrayed by Joan Laporta on Thursday, but his number two has jumped the gun. Rafa Yuste, Barcelona vice-president, has confirmed that Xavi will be staying on as manager for another 12 months, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“Xavi will stay, he’s really happy. We’ve never opened talks for any other coach. Also, Deco trusts Xavi, that’s a guarantee.”

🔵🔴 Barça vice president Rafa Yuste confirms: “Xavi will stay, he’s really happy”. “We’ve never opened talks for any other coach. Also Deco trusts Xavi, it’s guaranteed”. pic.twitter.com/rMOtHBFiph — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2024

Xavi will be able to reveal his thoughts on the situation when he speaks to the media this weekend before Barcelona’s fixture with Valencia on Monday night. The press will certainly be eager to get his views, as the managerial saga comes to an end in Catalonia.