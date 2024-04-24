Barcelona to finally prioritise problem position – Frenkie de Jong sale seen as consequence

Barcelona have some major decisions to make this summer, and while Ronald Araujo seems to be the player most clearly primed to be the sacrificial exit, but there is still talk that Barcelona could have a third go at selling Frenkie de Jong this summer.

As per Sport, Sporting Director Deco is keen to sign a quality midfielder for the pivot position, something he regards as more important than holding onto de Jong, and that neither the Dutchman nor any of his colleagues have been able to carry out to the level desired.

🚨 Barcelona consider selling Frenkie de Jong in order to bring a world class pivot to the club. However, it would be quite the task to convince the Dutchman. @joaquimpiera — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in him, although they do have concerns over his salary and the Catalan daily say that Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League sides are attentive to his situation. Barcelona would be willing to sell de Jong for a fee of €70m or more. However even that sale would not be entirely as beneficial as it may look – as things stand Barcelona would only be able to use 60% of the fee towards registering new players. The delayed salary payments from the Josep Maria Bartomeu era still need to be paid to de Jong too, and would come out of that fee.

Recently Football España were informed that de Jong is no longer categorically ruling out an exit, but is still keen to stay. As was the case for the previous summers, unless they can convince the Dutchman to leave, the debate over what to do with the money is null and void.