Barcelona demand that Xavi Hernandez removes his brother from coaching staff

On Wednesday, talks begun between Xavi Hernandez and the Barcelona board, with clarity wanted on the first team managerial situation for next season. Recent reports have suggested that the 44-year-old is open to reversing his decision to step down in the summer, although the matter now looks complicated.

A secondary meeting took place between Xavi, Deco, Rafa Yuste and Joan Laporta on Wednesday evening, and according to RAC1, one of the demands made by the Barcelona board is for Xavi to remove two members from his coaching staff. They are Oscar Hernandez (his brother), who acts as assistant manager, and the fitness coach.

🚨 Barca has requested Xavi to make changes to two members of his staff. @FCBRAC1 ▪️ Oscar Hernandez (Xavi's brother)

▪️ The physical trainer — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

Barcelona seemingly want Xavi to employ a new number two for next season, and according to Gerard Romero, they have offered Domenec Torrent – who was on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff – as an alternative to his brother.

🚨 Barcelona is offering Xavi the opportunity to have Domènec Torrent as his assistant coach. @gerardromero pic.twitter.com/wW6OZfmOIA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

It’s not known whether this is a demand that Xavi would be happy to fulfil. Regardless, it would be one that stings, given that they have been together since the move was made to Barcelona in November 2021.