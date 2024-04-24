Barcelona change managerial approach amid revelations over Xavi Hernandez’s future

In recent days, it had looked increasingly likely that Xavi Hernandez would reverse his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, and instead stay on as head coach for the remainder of his current contract. However, new revelations on Wednesday have now cast significant doubt over that possibility.

If Xavi does not stay, the expectation is that his replacement will be Rafa Marquez’s current manager of Barca Atletic. Club bosses have been to appoint a name that is very familiar with the Blaugrana’s inner workings, which appeared to have put pay to the likes of Hansi Flick’s chances of getting the job.

However, according to Gerard Romero, Barcelona’s hierarchy have now changed their tune, and in the event that Xavi doesn’t stay, the main option would be to appoint a coach from the outside. Marquez would remain a candidate, but he would no longer be first choice.

🚨 Barça wants to find a coach from outside if Xavi leaves, but they're also considering Rafa Marquez as an option. @gerardromero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2024

Just when the Barcelona managerial situation had looked like being settled, it’s all been cast into massive doubt. It’s currently anyone’s guess who will be at the helm of the first team for next season.