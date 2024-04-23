Ronald Araujo willing to leave Barcelona this summer if exit door is opened

Ronald Araujo’s future at Barcelona has been speculated upon over the majority of the season. Bayern Munich showed significant interest in signing him in January, before a deal was ruled out, and now, there has been talk of a possible departure during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Araujo is going through a difficult moment after his sending off in Barcelona’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, which ended their involvement in the Champions League. Reports have emerged on the back of that, stating that the Catalan giants are open to selling him in the summer, should an acceptable offer arrive.

Although Araujo’s preference is to remain at Barcelona, it’s been reported that Catalunya Radio’s Tot Costa show (via Sport) that the Uruguayan defender is prepared to leave in the summer, provided that he is shown the door by those at the Blaugrana.

Araujo revealed last week that he was in talks with Barcelona over a new contract, although those could be stalled if he is placed on the market. There is likely to be a final decision on this matter once there is more clarity on the managerial situation, which could be sorted later this week.