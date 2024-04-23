Ronald Araujo potentially closer to Barcelona exit if Xavi Hernandez leaves job

The future of Ronald Araujo at Barcelona will remain up in the air either until he leaves the club, or until another major exit occurs in Can Barca. There are certain factors that could influence the matter though.

Barcelona are set to consider offers for the Uruguayan between €80-€100m, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested in Araujo. However conversations between the German side and his agents have been frozen since January.

As per Bar Canaletes, if Xavi Hernandez were to exit the club, and hot favourite to replace him Rafael Marquez is indeed his substitute, then Araujo’s chances to follow Xavi out the door would increase. That is due to the fact that Marquez has full faith in 19-year-old Mikayil Faye, who is reportedly due to be part of the first team next season, which would allow Barcelona to part with another central defender.

Araujo is one of two major stars at Barcelona that have been most closely linked with the exit door, alongside Frenkie de Jong. The burgeoning wage bill at Barcelona, alongside their shrunken salary limit, will force the Blaugrana into sales this summer, and two years down the line from the economic levers, Barcelona continue in austerity measures.