Rodrigo de Paul speaks to David Beckham comparison and says Atletico Madrid are having a good season

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has claimed that Los Rojiblancos can be proud of their season, in spite of talk of a clearout in the summer. The Argentina international also addressed comparisons with David Beckham.

The pair share similarities in terms of the game in certain senses, but more pertinently, de Paul appears to have worked his way through a number of the same haircuts.

"I love Beckham as a football player, he was a great player, he marked an era, he plays in my position. Then the style thing is more to do with social networks, and I welcome it if they compare me with him." Rodrigo de Paul on David Beckham comparisons. (Marca) #AtleticoMadrid pic.twitter.com/l9crCPR5uA — Football España (@footballespana_) April 22, 2024

De Paul commented on Atletico Madrid’s exit to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, noting that they failed to control their emotions at the crucial point after coming back from 2-0 down. He also praised Real Madrid’s efforts in beating Manchester City, and ‘understanding the moment’.

Rodrigo De Paul 🤝 David Beckham 💈💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IXfKKmZUO0 — OneFootball (@OneFootball) March 25, 2024

While many at the Metropolitano feel the season has been somewhat disappointing, particularly with just a three-point gap over Athletic Club in fifth place, de Paul did not share that viewpoint.

“In general terms I think it has been a great season for Atletico, reaching the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, the quarterfinals of the Champions League, we qualified for the Club World Cup. You have not been able to close the classification for the semifinals. We hope to close with qualification for the Champions League,” he told Marca.

🎙️ Rodrigo De Paul: “Message to the fans? They know we always want to do our best. Playing in the Club World Cup puts us in an important position because only two teams from Spain do it. We'll give everything to qualify for the next Champions League, although we've gotten used to… pic.twitter.com/4rK00kmiJm — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 22, 2024

De Paul is one of those who has drawn criticism in recent weeks, as Atletico’s away form continues to hamper them in La Liga. He was withdrawn at half-time against Alaves in their 2-0 defeat on Sunday, but by no means was the only one below-par.