Real Madrid star awaiting contact from club to decide future

A second source has claimed that Luka Modric is keen to Real Madrid next season, after months of speculation over his future. The 38-year-old Croatian is out of contract in the summer, and it had been assumed that the loss of his starting role would result in his exit, but that no longer looks to be the case.

On Monday morning, it emerged that Modric would be open to staying at Los Blancos next year, and Marca have backed up those reports. They say that Modric has realised that while he would rather be playing more, he does not need to start every game to be an important player. That said, he does want to know that he will have an important and useful role next season in order to remain next season.

Having gotten that far down the line, Modric’s principal problem is that Real Madrid have not gotten in touch regarding his future as of yet. He is waiting to sit down with Real Madrid, but he will not be short of alternatives if he does go elsewhere, with interest from Dinamo Zagreb and Saudi Arabia mentioned.

Modric is Real Madrid’s 13th-most used player this season, but has generally been used as an impact substitute or a rotational piece. El Clasico was the first big game he has started since Real Madrid’s Liga derby loss against Atletico Madrid, but Modric did not look off the pace whatsoever.