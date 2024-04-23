Real Madrid personnel bemused by Carlo Ancelotti’s treatment of “generational talent”

Carlo Ancelotti may have Real Madrid on course for a treble (Spanish Super Cup, La Liga and Champions League) this season, but not everyone is entirely happy with him. Specifically, some have called into question his use, or lack thereof, of Arda Guler over the last few months.

Guler has had a very tough start in the Spanish capital. Having joined from Fenerbahce last summer, he was unable to play at all in the first half of the season because of multiple injuries. He has been fit and available since January, but despite this, he has only played seven times in almost four months, amassing a measly 112 minutes in those appearances.

As per Relevo, one of those at Real Madrid who is unhappy with Ancelotti’s use of Guler is transfer guru Juni Calafat, who helped Los Blancos broker that deal last summer. The Spanish-Brazilian “does not understand” why the Italian plays Guler so little, despite many at the club considering him a “generational talent”.

Because Real Madrid effectively tied up the La Liga title with victory in El Clasico on Sunday, the expectation is that Guler will see more football in the next few weeks. He is in line to start on Friday, when Los Blancos visit Reale Arena for their match with Real Sociedad.