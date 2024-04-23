Real Betis looking to sell 22-year-old winger this summer, Barcelona and Milan attentive

Real Betis appear to be willing to cut their losses with Moroccan winger Ez Abde this summer, after a less than impressive season at the Benito Villamarin. The 22-year-old arrived with plenty of expectation, but has gradually lost presence in Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

The Chilean coach was not impressed with Abde during Betis’ defeat to Girona two weekends ago, feeling he took too long to warm-up, as per MD, and on the whole has featured for just over a quarter of Betis’ league minutes this season.

Signed for €7.5m last summer, Barcelona will be keeping a close eye on his progress, as they have a 50% sell-on clause. They do also have a €20m buyback option, but that looks unlikely to be exercised. Milan were interested in Abde last summer, and have been credited with interest again. There are a number of La Liga clubs, unnamed, that are considering a move for him too though.

After 5 goals in 32 appearances, but just 14 starts, his season will have done little to increase his price tag. Betis will need to find a buyer to put down more than €15m this summer to make nay money, but more than that, it looked as if Sporting Director Ramon Planes, who of course is no longer there, had secured a potential gem. It will be the third time that Betis and Pellegrini have been unable to get the most out of talented young wingers with a reputation in recent years, following on from Luiz Henrique and Diego Lainez.