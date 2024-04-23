“Playing there is the goal” – Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo reveals La Liga ambition

Alejandro Grimaldo has had a dream debut season at Bayer Leverkusen. Having joined on a free transfer from Benfica last summer, the Spanish international left-back has already helped his side win the Bundesliga for the first time in the club’s history, and an unbeaten treble is still on the cards.

Grimaldo has been one of the best left-backs in the world this season, and it’s clear that he is an indispensable player for Leverkusen, who are hoping to add the DFB Pokal and Europa League to their trophy cabinet by the time the campaign comes to an end.

Despite this, Grimaldo has admitted to Radio MARCA that he wants to return to Spain in the coming years.

“Playing in Spain is a goal I have. Playing in LaLiga in the future, because it is my country.”

🚨@grimaldo35 en #PizarraQuintana🚨 🔙"Jugar en España es un objetivo que tengo. Jugar allí. Jugar en el futuro en LaLiga porque es mi país" pic.twitter.com/736NV0DGBA — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) April 23, 2024

Grimaldo is a product of La Masia, and there’s no doubt that Barcelona will be keeping tabs on him, given that he is from their academy. Equally, he has also recently spoken on possible links to Real Madrid, and there’s little doubt that either side would be very lucky to acquire his services in the future.