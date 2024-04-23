Paris Saint-Germain want Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal as replacement for Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe

While it has not been officially announced that Kylian Mbappe will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, it has been widely reported that he will do so, with Real Madrid being his expected destination. As such, the French champions have already begun plans to replace him.

One of their leading candidates to do so is at Real Madrid’s bitter rivals, Barcelona. That’s according to Le Parisien (via Sport), who say that PSG are very interested in signing Lamine Yamal.

Club bosses at PSG were very impressed with the 16-year-old’s performances during the recent Champions League quarter-final tie, and according to the report, they believe that a fee of €200m would be enough to secure his signature, especially with Barcelona suffering from financial problems.

While it is true that Barcelona are struggling, they value Lamine Yamal extremely highly, to the point where it would be highly improbable that they open talks with any interested parties. His release clause is €1bn, and that may be the only amount of money that it could take for PSG to get their man.