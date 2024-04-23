MD32 results bring Girona’s Champions League dream ever closer to becoming a reality

MD32 was very good for Girona. Not only did they secure a 4-1 victory over Cadiz, which mathematically ensures that they will be playing in Europe next season, but their closest rivals in the top four race both dropped points. Athletic Club drew at home to relegation-threatened Granada on Friday, with Atletico Madrid losing 2-0 at Alaves on Sunday evening.

Those results mean that Girona are now seven points clear in third place. Atleti are their closest challengers on 61 points, with Athletic three points further back. It’s also worth nothing that those two play each other at the Civitas Metropolitano this coming weekend, so Girona can pull further clear of at least one of them when they take on an out-of-form Las Palmas side in Gran Canaria.

Not many people would have backed Girona to finish inside La Liga's Champions League places, but it is becoming more and more of a reality. The Catalans have a very significant advantage, and their run-in isn't too difficult, although they do still have to play Barcelona (home) and Valencia (away).

As it turns out, Girona still have a very realistic chance of finishing in second. Barcelona are only two points ahead after their controversial defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico, and that meeting at Montilivi on the 4th of May could prove decisive in that battle. Finishing in the top two would ensure their place in next season’s Spanish Super Cup, which would mean even more money coming their way.

However, not many people at Girona will be thinking about that right now. Their aim for the last few months has been to secure Champions League qualification, and anything else would be a bonus. It would be richly deserved if it does come, as Michel Sanchez’s side have been so impressive all season. Their form may have tailed off in the last few weeks, with only four wins in their last 10 matches (one draw, five defeats), but they are still picking up crucial victories, which is keeping the chasing pack at arm’s length.

Three wins. That’s all Girona need to complete their fairytale. Nine more points will be enough to book a place in next season’s Champions League, which would be an utterly incredible achievement for Los Blanquivermells. Michel and his players will be taking things one game at a time, and there’s sure to be plenty of excitement at the thought of playing in European football’s premier competition.