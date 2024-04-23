Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Ferland Mendy, Xavi Hernandez future and Dani Olmo

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Carlo Ancelotti affection might not be enough to retain Real Madrid defender

Ferland Mendy has been linked with an exit from Real Madrid, but it’s worth pointing out that Carlo Ancelotti likes Mendy a lot. He would not be opposed at all to Mendy staying.

Looking at it from a squad planning point of view, if Alphonso Davies arrives, then maybe you have to sell one of him or Fran Garcia. Between the two of them, Mendy is the one that has more interest, more teams asking about him, so you get an idea of the situation.

In France it came out that Bayern Munich might want Mendy in a swap for Davies – I cannot confirm nor deny that at the moment, but it is true that Mendy’s future could be linked to that of Davies. Clearly, Davies would sign to start at Real Madrid, but Mendy would be a starter at many clubs in Europe, and perhaps as a result he will end up looking for an exit.

Xavi Hernandez meeting with Barcelona to discuss future has been set

What I’ve been told is that Barcelona have set a meeting with Xavi to discuss his future for this Wednesday, between the coach and the hierarchy. Now they could postpone that, but that’s when it is set for at the time of writing. In theory, Wednesday will be an important day regarding a decision.

People close to Xavi continue to tell me that the matter has not changed as things stand, and his plan is to leave at the end of the season. They will talk to see if there’s a way to change that on Wednesday. Barcelona are very confident that they can change his mind. President Joan Laporta is convinced that he can turn the situation around.

Xavi has a year left on his deal with Barcelona, and if Xavi does confirm his decision to leave, it looks like he will not coach again until his contract is up, and he will be a year without a new club.

Dani Olmo links to Barcelona explained after meeting with agent

The Dani Olmo issue is relatively simple as far as I can tell – I think his representatives are trying to move things along a little, there are teams in Spain and England that are interested, but none of them have made a move to progress talks.

Last week Barcelona met with his agent, but it is the same agency as Mikayil Faye, and my feeling is that the talks were more about Faye than Olmo – that’s how I see it anyway. As Fabrizio Romano has mentioned, Olmo has a €60m release clause at RB Leipzig.